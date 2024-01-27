Mamelodi Sundowns made a new addition to the team from Orlando Pirates, and the move went viral

Former Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch officially made the decision to join Mamelodi Sundowns

The soccer team took to social media to make the announcement, which got a big reaction from soccer fans in South Africa

Soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch has a new soccer team to call home. The striker rose to fame after making it as an Orlando Pirates midfielder.

Thembikosi Lorch moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, and a clip of Natasha Thahane in the new jersey went viral. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3 / @natasha_thahane

The move to Mamelodi Sundowns was anticipated by fans who saw a hint from his baby mama, Natasha Thahane. People had varying reactions to the official announcement of his move.

Thembinkosi Lorch joins Mamelodi Sundowns

In a post on Twitter, Mamelodi Sundowns announced that former South African player of the season, Thembinkosi Lorch, is a part of the team. In the post, they welcomed him to the team.

See the post:

Sundowns fans welcome Thembinkosi Lorch

People welcomed Lorch to Mamelodi Sundowns by sharing a video of the mother of his child, Natasha. In a clip, she was wearing a Mamelodi Sundowns soccer jersey.

@AMARYAMARY9 commented:

"Welcome boy to the jungle."

@Lee_Mahlako added:

"Welcome home Boy."

Sundowns fans are divided over Thembinkosi Lorch's addition."

People also commented that Orlando Pirates fans must be upset. Some sundown fans commented that they were not pleased with the announcement.

@_keRatu said:

"Yellow doesn't look good on him though but retlareng go sharp."

@Gretchen_Ndou wrote:

"Announcing him early so is called violence."

@GustavoNinela declared:

"As Sundowns fans we are not happy with this move."

@GustavoNinela added:

"Zwane and Lorch in the same team this is the greed the bible was talking about."

