Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch won R200 000 in the Carling Knockout Cup

The talented goalie achieved this after winning two Man of the Match titles just 16 days apart

Soccer enthusiasts hailed Lorch for his exceptional skills and showered the player with kind words following his wins

Thembinkosi Lorch won two Man of the Match titles, making him R200K richer. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi Lorch won a total of two titles of Man of the Match during the Carling Knockout Cup.

R200K for Man of the Match

A single win for this coveted title was worth R100 000. The Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder won two, which made him R200 000 richer. The talented goalie achieved this just 16 days apart.

The official X page from Orlando Pirates announced these wins after fans voted for Thembinkosi Lorch.

Mzansi hails Thembinkosi Lorch

Soccer supporters hailed Lorch for his exceptional skills. This is what people said:

@NoloMabasa_ added:

"Lorch is such a brilliant player, love this for him."

@Tania_T6 shared:

"We voted before the match started."

@Sakhumuzi__ added:

"He is Thembinkosi Lorch, if not him, then who?"

@Sbuja lauded:

"R200K collected already... great job, boy."

Natasha Thahane hails baby daddy Lorch

Blood & Water actress, Natasha Thahane, hailed her baby daddy after bagging his first Carling Knockout Cup tournament Man of the Match title.

Even though the star did not did not mention his name, fans connected the dots.

This was after the team made their way to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Cape Town Spurs.

Fans deciphered her cryptic post where she posted a picture of a goat, concluding that the goat emoji meant the Pirates midfielder was the Greatest of All Time.

Stellenbosch FC star Iqraam Rayners to split R200K with teammates

In a previous report from Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC football player Iqraam Rayners has shown that he is a man of generosity after winning extra money on the job.

The striker for Stellenbosch FC played a good game against Chippa United in Polokwane and collected a big cheque after winning Man of the Match.

Iqraam Rayners made a rare move to show his teammates appreciation that left many South Africans divided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News