Stellenbosch FC football player Iqraam Rayners has shown that he is a man of generosity after winning extra money on the job

The striker for Stellenbosch FC played a good game against Chippa United in Polokwane and collected a big check after winning Man of the Match

Iqraam Rayners has made a rare move to show his teammates appreciation that left many South Africans divided

POLOKWANE- Stellenbosch FC's Iqraam Rayners is willing to go the extra mile after being recognised as one of the best. Stellenbosch recently played against Polokwane City, where his talent on the field was acknowledged once again.

Stellenbosch FC's Iqraam Rayners said he wants to enjoy his R200kprize for Man of the Match with his teammates. Image: @stellenbosch_fc

Source: Instagram

Iqraam Rayners has tongues wagging after announcing what he plans to do with the money he earned as the Man of the Match. Online users had a lot to say about Iqraam Rayners for his thousands of rands.

Iqraam Rayners aims to spoil Stellenbosch FC team

Stellenbosch's momentous striker, Iqraam Rayners, now has R200k to his name after playing in the Carling Knockout Tournament. According to TimesLIVE, the soccer player stated that he was going to give his teammates "something from these two Man of the Match awards." He also said he would organise a get-together for his team.

Black Label posted that the soccer player won the Man of the Match when they defeated Chippa United. He won in their next bout against Polokwane City, where they won the quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 3rd November 2023.

SA reacts to Iqraam Rayners sharing R200k

Many people thought the Stellenbosch FC player was admirable for wanting to share a piece of the pie with everyone. Others believed that giving away money was not a good financial decision.

Jacob Israel Rammusa said:

"I'm sure his wife isn't very happy right now "

Thembekile Sali commented:

"If Black Label can't fail to share the money, then show Carling you can share the money."

Tshepo Mmonye exclaimed:

"Yo! In this day and age, you still share with colleagues who'll dump you tomorrow when you're fired. Not me, sorry!"

DOll SG Sec applauded:

"Team work "

Nehee Leboo added:

"He's a matured man."

Bongumusa Xavist Shandu was impressed:

""Humanity!!! It's team work."

PJey PJey wrote:

"We are all built different, that's why we have thriving and struggling. It's because of people like Rayners who keep showing positivity and love that we keep thriving "

Matolonke Mchenge KaMnyayiza warned:

"It will end in tears. Invest your winnings."

