DJ Cleo is raising a soccer star as his son was recently scouted to potentially join the Orlando Pirates senior team

Zoey Monyepao is said to be a stellar goalkeeper and the Bucs' management is convinced that he's the future of the team

The young goalie is reportedly being groomed to be part of the team's first team

DJ Cleo’s son Zoey Monyepao has reportedly impressed Orlando Pirates' management enough to want him on their first team. Images: zoeyy.km

Source: Instagram

DJ Cleo's son Zoey Monyepao will reportedly be joining the Orlando Pirates' first team for training. The young goalkeeper is said to have impressed management enough to monitor him closely for a chance to put him in training with the senior team.

The Bucs' senior technical team supposedly sees a future with Zoey in the squad.

DJ Cleo's son to train with Orlando Pirates

According to Soccer Laduma, DJ Cleo's son Zoey Monyepao has been training with Orlando Pirate's junior squad where they hope to groom him to join the team's seniors.

It's revealed that the Bucs' technical team scouted the 19-year-old keeper from the DStv Diski Challenge team:

"The senior technical team has been monitoring him during the off-season and wanted to give him a chance to establish himself with the junior team before they can invite him to train with the seniors."

Zoey is expected to make great progress in his training as he is reportedly a very skilled goalkeeper.

Zoey documents Orlando Pirates journey

The 19-year-old Monyepao has been documenting his journey with the Soweto team since November 2022 where he has shown off his growth in the squad.

He recently shared a photo where he blocked a football from the Kaizer Chiefs players:

"DEUTERONOMY 20:4."

Followers were impressed at Zoey and commented on his skill:

mpumelelo_ndaba_17 said:

"Number 1!"

mayooskiii commented:

"Reachin new heights!"

shelovessihle added:

"Witnessed the talent from back in '17."

n22hko praised:

"Your hard work is paying off!! A journey has begun. Well done Star player!"

mikael_haskins responded:

"Next best thing!!"

takalani.nenungwi said:

"Izinja baba!!"

Sources revealed that Zoey is the future of goalkeeping hence Pirates' decision to pull him closer to the senior team.

