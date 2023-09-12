Bohang Moeko has released a statement announcing his decision to pull out from the Ultimate Legends Challenge boxing match

The event is an initiative by Seconds Out and proceeds are to be handed over to a gender based violence organisation

Seconds Out confirmed to Briefly News that a new opponent would be going head-to-head with Leigh Capper

Actor Bohang Moeko has assured people that he is still going to attend the charity event and encouraged others to do so. Image: @bohangmoeko

Bohang Moeko has dropped out from the Ultimate Legends Challenge boxing match due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Bohang releases a statement regarding boxing match

The actor released a statement just a few weeks before the tournament, announcing his decision to pull out from the charity event.

The event is an initiative by Seconds Out. Proceeds are to be handed over to an organisation tackling the scourge of gender based violence (GBV).

“I will not be able to step into the ring as planned... I am fully committed to supporting this wonderful cause and will be present at the event."

Bohang encourages the masses to attend

Bohang had been training vigorously for the event. He had documented his training sessions on Instagram. He was billed to take on Leigh Capper on 24 September at The Firs, Rosebank.

He urged people to attend the event as it is a good initiative.

"I urge everyone to attend and lend their support to this remarkable charity event. Your contributions make a significant impact on the lives of those in need, and your presence is vital in making this event a success."

He apologised for the inconvenience caused by his decision.

Seconds Out, the organisers confirmed to Briefly News that a new opponent would be going head-to-head with Leigh Capper.

"Yes, we are announcing a new opponent shortly. It will be up today. Unfortunately, he has had to pull out due to unforeseen circumstances that I am unable to disclose at this time."

They have revealed that the new opponent is Vaughn Thiel.

Netizens react to Bohang's announcement

Some of Bohang's followers poked fun at the actor, saying he was not fit enough to box against Leigh.

snelile_g's said:

"You're scared."

phiwe_tolo joked:

"You made the right decision, do not make a joke out of yourself."

mokete_m laughed:

"You're just scared, nothing else."

moekete_m joked:

Chicken, you're scared of him."

