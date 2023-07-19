South African celebrities are getting ready to take centre stage on the popular game show Deal or No Deal SA hosted by Katlego Maboe

The much-awaited shows are scheduled to air from 24 to 28 July at 7:30 pm and again the following day on SABC 3, at 5:30 pm

Celebrities who will be taking over the hot seat include actor Wiseman Mncube, Zoë Brown, Lebogang Tlokana (aka The Funny Chef) and Holly Rey

Deal or No Deal South Africa viewers are in for a treat as they will see some of their favourite media and television personalities on the show.

Mzansi celebrities are set to grace Deal or No Deal SA in exciting episodes. Image: @wiseman_mncube, @zbzoebrown and @katlegomaboe

The exciting twist will see stars like Wiseman Mncube, Zoë Brown, The Funny Chef and Holly Rey joining the gameshow to play for charities close to their hearts.

Local celebs to steal the show on Deal or No Deal SA

Deal or No Deal South Africa is about to become the most-watched game show in Mzansi, thanks to the electrifying twist. The popular show hosted by the talented media personality Katlego Maboe announced that some local celebrities have accepted to step into the hot seat in support of their chosen charities.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the upcoming episodes will feature Wiseman Mncube, Zoë Brown, Lebogang Tlokana popularly known as The Funny Chef and Holly Rey.

Take a look at the charities set to benefit from the Deal or No Deal SA celebrity edition

The celebrities will set into the hot seat to try and win money for the charities closest to their hearts. Just like all the other episodes, they face 20 boxes, each containing an amount of money, ranging from R1 to R250 000. The celeb must choose one box set apart from the rest before eliminating the boxes one by one, hoping the big amounts remain in play.

Media personality Zoë Brown wants to donate whatever money she wins to Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West. Heartlands provides residential care to abandoned, abused, neglected and ill babies from birth to six years of age.

Simphiwe Majozi who plays Sbu on Uzalo selected Eve Youth Development Organisation as his charity of choice. The organisation works to inspire change through youth empowerment.

Popular chef, actress and media personality Lebogang Tlokana’s charity is Rhema Children's Village in Johannesburg, an organisation committed to offering a safe environment for abused, abandoned, and destitute children.

Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube’s winnings will benefit Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche in Soweto.

Singer Holly Rey chose Diabetes South Africa. The star lives with type 1 diabetes and wants to raise awareness and support for others with the condition.

