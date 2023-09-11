Prince Kaybee's interest in joining the army has generated huge attention and discussions online

The DJ asked for guidance on how to apply for the military and questioned whether his age would be a barrier

Many people believe that Prince Kaybee's statement may be a publicity stunt to garner attention and provoke reactions on X

Prince Kaybee got tongues wagging after he showed an interest in enlisting in the military.

Prince Kaybee shares army aspirations

Inquiring on platform X, the DJ sought guidance on the military application process and expressed uncertainty about meeting the age requirements.

"How can one go about applying to join the military, or am I considered too old?"

Prince Kaybee's X post circulate

The post has garnered many reactions and comments from Mzansi people who wondered why the successful DJ would want to change careers.

Many netizens were highly sceptical of the 34-year-old's question. They speculated that Prince Kaybee might be trolling to generate engagement and impressions on his X account.

See the tweet below:

X users troll Prince Kaybee

Netizens insisted that Prince Kaybee was too old to become a soldier.

Read some of the comments below:

@Sekzin_sa said:

"Yep, it’s up to 26 years of age."

@Candle_Kerese stated:

"You need to be a virgin to join."

@Noxza_dube asked:

"Lol, you want to do a coup?"

@ViralNewsAF mentioned:

"Too old for the army but @EFFSouthAfrica still needs fighters. You can take that route. "

@Blkbro shared:

"If you are above 35 you can still join the army if you have a degree in the field you want to join in eg, IT, Engineering or medicine."

@luyathedreama wrote:

"You need an uncle working there or you can just pay them R5,000."

@thangaman87 added:

"I work in SAPS recruitment and I receive applications from people born in 1973. I agree age is just a number."

