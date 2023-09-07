DJ and producer Prince Kaybee shared a picture of himself showing off his moustache

The Gugulethu hitmaker joined the challenge of posting a picture of your moustache or beard on Twitter

The snapshot of him left many netizens unimpressed with his small moustache

Producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shared a snapshot of his moustache, which social media users did not like. Image: @Prince_Kaybee

Source: Instagram

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has once again attracted controversy. The producer shared a picture of his moustache after joining a challenge online.

Prince Kaybee flaunts his moustache

The Gugulethu hitmaker recently jumped in on a challenge on Twitter. Prince Kaybee tweeted a snapshot of himself, responding to a recent challenge of men showing off their beards and moustaches.

Prince Kaybee, known for his chart-topping music and a significant following on social media, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, this recent incident has brought about mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

He captioned the picture he tweeted:

"Mustache boys, we up…"

The DJ was recently involved in a saga when controversial club hostess Cyan Boujee accused him of leaking their saucy video that has been trending online.

Check out the post here:

Netizens disappointed with Prince Kaybee's picture

His fans dished their opinions about his moustache while others joined in on the challenge:

Literockstar responded:

"Aii… Is not make sure."

TopGculture said:

"Well..."

TshepyMo said:

"Ditedu ke weave kannete."

Ngyezwa wrote:

"Fresh Prince of Bel Hair lol."

RewPeterson said:

"You cap Grootman."

808Yayaa wrote:

"Izinja."

Benny_bara40203 wrote:

"Mustache gang."

RockkStarr7 commented:

"Wassupp with your chain Prince?"

Dave87076703 wrote:

"Eish nkare otlasokola hothola kuku morena."

Prince Kaybee is no stranger to breaking the internet with his scandals or opinions, which he shares pretty often, and it seems he will keep doing just that.

Prince Kaybee's 4th motorbike crash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ and producer Prince Kaybee attracted controversy recently. The producer shared images of his recent motorbike accident injuries online.

The Gugulethu hitmaker recently crashed into a motorbike. Prince Kaybee posted pictures of his injured arm on Twitter. The DJ told his followers that this was not his first crash but the fourth one since he started riding motorbikes.

