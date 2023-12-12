It appears Cardi B may have some beef with Tyla after the rapper seemingly sneak dissed the Water hitmaker

During a performance at the TikTok In The Mix concert, Cardi's statement raised eyebrows and suggested that she may have a problem with Tyla

Fans weighed in on Cardi's apparent diss, where some questioned what led to it while others focused on Cardi's performance

Cardi B's TikTok in the Mix concert performance raised eyebrows when she seemingly threw shots at Tyla’s song ‘Water’. Images: iamcardib, tyla

Haibo, did Cardi B just throw jabs at Tyla? That's the question on everybody's lips. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker's statement during her TikTok In The Mix concert performance raised eyebrows when she apparently sneak dissed Tyla's hit song, Water.

Cardi B seemingly throws jabs at Tyla

Bathong, Tyla hasn't been a household name for a year yet she's already catching strays? The Water hitmaker is gearing up to release her debut album and has been topping music charts all across the globe with her smash hit.

But it seems not everyone is happy for the Johannesburg singer. During the TikTok In The Mix concert, Cardi B's performance had fans talking after she seemingly threw jabs at Tyla's song:

"All I ever need is the money but sometimes I need some f*cking water."

"F*ck water, let's get the party going!"

However, the rapper recently posted a video vibing to one of Tyla's songs, a breakup track called To Last. This was around the time Cardi was seemingly hinting at her split from her hubby and baby daddy, Offset:

Netizens weigh in on Cardi B's apparent diss

Fans are baffled at Cardi B's diss to Tyla, wondering what could have led to the apparent feud:

FyahArounsavath was confused:

"Hunh and what? Sometimes she needs water, but F water?? Is she beefing with the lil African gal Tyla or what?

thtgirlgizi wasn't impressed:

"This is so cringe."

KynaaKeyKyn asked:

"Is this because Tyla likes Nicki?"

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't convinced by the allegations and rather praised Cardi B's performance:

ComplexCut praised the rapper:

"Her outfit, hairstyle, and stage presence are giving Selena. I love it."

LaurenEAshli was impressed:

"I really enjoy watching Cardi perform. She definitely gives her all."

DUnachukwu said:

"They can NEVER make me hate you!"

Fans react to Cardi B and Offset breakup

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Cardi B and Offset's alleged breakup, where netizens believed the couple would reconcile:

Socialoutcast49 said:

"They will be back together in two business weeks."

The couple seemingly cut ties and unfollowed each other on Instagram after Cardi posted a message about putting herself first.

