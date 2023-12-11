American rapper Cardi B has confirmed that she has broken up with Offset and is single

A Twitter user shared the news on their page and a snippet of Cardi's live video

Fans of the Bodak Yellow hitmaker weighed in on the news and shared their opinions

Rapper Cardi B has confirmed on social media that she is now single. Image: @iamcardib

The 31-year-old American rapper Cardi B has shared new information about her relationship status and where she stands now.

Cardi confirms that she is single

After almost a week since Bodak Yellow and her husband and rapper Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple, who have been married for six years, have made rude remarks to each other via stories on Instagram.

Now, the rapper herself has confirmed that she is single. A Twitter (X) user, @PopBase, posted a picture of the pair and a snippet of Cardi B's live video and captioned it:

"Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset."

In the video, Cardi Bis is heard saying or confirming that she is now single and has been for a minute.

See the post below:

Netizens respond to the news of Cardi B being single

Shortly after the video of Cardi B confirming that she is single went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions:

@DAMNZMARAJ commented:

"How come everytime nicki drops something Offset/cardi b randomly have relationship issues?!"

@papiitiino said:

"Why do I feel she’ll still go back."

@Socialoutcast49 replied:

"They will be back together in 2 business weeks."

@___Taurean___ wrote:

"She put everything in that marriage."

@swe_etlove responded:

"They’re looking for a way to distract people from streaming Pink Friday 2."

@mudasserrashee5 replied:

"Wishing Cardi B the best during this time. Relationships can be challenging, and I hope she finds peace and happiness."

@arianaunext mentioned:

"Oh wow? This is so random, wishing the best for both of them!"

"Cardi where did you order your man from." Offset goes crazy after Cardi B’s performance of Bongos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Offset went berserk for Cardi B after her performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs.

A viral video showed Cardi B's husband, Offset, enthusiastically cheering them on after performing Bongos, earned praise from fans for his unwavering support.

Source: Briefly News