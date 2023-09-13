Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's electrifying performance of their new hit single Bongos at the MTV VMAs has ignited social media trends

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are charting social media trends after reuniting for a fiery performance of their new hit single Bongos at the MTV VMAs. A video of Cardi B's husband Offset cheering them on after the iconic performance has warmed social media users' hearts.

Offset was captured cheering for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs. Image: Richard Bord/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Offset cheers for Cardi B at the MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs saw the world's top female rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion setting the stage on fire with their electric performance of Bongos. The performance marked the first-ever live performance of the chart-topping hit which dropped on Friday 8 September.

Cardi B and Megan looked like goddesses in matching blue stage outfits that created a buzz on social media. A short clip of Cardi B's husband Offset cheering them along after the performance has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by @BeeSaidDat on X, formerly known as Twitter has received mixed reactions. Fans applauded Offset for being his wife's cheerleader and number one supporter. The caption of the video read:

"If my man don’t support me like this, ion want him "

Fans applaud Offset for cheering for Cardi b

Many were impressed with how Offset went crazy during his wife's performance. People lauded him for showing his devoted support to Cardi B, even in public.

@Lasosa595666 wrote:

"I love Offset so much this was mad cute!"

@felixsupreme305 said:

"You already know what #offset and #cardib are about to do as soon as they get home #VMA."

@Sippypooo added:

"Hasn't he cheated on her like multiple times? When she was pregnant? But yeah, he do the jumping and clapping when cameras are on lol."

