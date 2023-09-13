The annual MTV Video Music Awards was the perfect push for American A-Listers to hit the red carpet after an awkwardly quiet season of not seeing their fabulous fashion choices and faux pas.

Since its first-ever ceremony in 1984, where stars of the time like Micheal Jackson, Madonna and Cher were celebrated, its reputation for hosting one of the most daring, provocative and dramatic events of pop culture was cemented.

Nearly four decades later, the ceremony held in the Prudential Center in the Newark district of New Jersey saw the culture of expression still going strong.

Briefly News compiled a list of the five best elegant but daring dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet on 12 September 2023.

Cardi B, NLE Choppa and Chloe Bailey made it to the best-dressed list of celebrities who attended the 2023 MTV VMAs. Images: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill, Jason Kempin

1. Nicki Minaj

The host with the most pulled up in a baby pink bridal-inspired gown by Dolce and Gabanna. She completed the look with a matching veil that covered her face and her long jet-black hair.

This was the rapper's first look before continuing with her hosting duties, where she dropped a teaser of her new song. She took the ensemble to her Instagram account and, in true Barbie style, captioned it:

"DOLCE & GABARBIE #MTVVMA’s"

Check out her looks in the post below:

2. Cardi B and Offset

The Bodak Yellow star was clad in a strapless dress adorned with hair clips before performing her new single, Bongos, on stage. The rapper's intricate ensemble had hundreds of hair accessories swirling and fanning her floor-length dress made by a Turkish-British designer, Dilara Findikoglu.

Her make-up was elegant, and she had long, straight hair, metallic silver nails and matching cuffed arm bracelets. Completing the look was her rapper husband, Offset, who adorned some clips on his hair.

Cardi B and her rapper husband Offset wore matching outfits inspired and designed with hundreds of hairclips. Images: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

3. Chlöe Bailey

The singer stayed true to MTV's edge that matched her style, but wanted to be the Belle of the Ball.

She tapped at Roberto Cavalli's Fall-Winter 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection for her classic denim-rock and roll look with a velvet patchwork corset dress. The garment's thigh-high parting and flowy train with suede blue platforms completed her look.

Check out Chlöe's look in this Instagram post:

4. NLE Choppa

The young rapper turned heads when he arrived with an out-of-the-box paying homage to his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee when he arrived in a cowboy-inspired two-piece.

Choppa looked too cool in a purple fringed and suede two-piece, matching it with fresh white Nike sneakers and a jewelled crusted Cotton Wood necklace that matched his teeth.

NLE Choppa has made it to the best-dressed list at the 2023 MTV VMAs with this purple cowboy-inspired two-piece. Images: Taylor Hill, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

5. Billy Porter

The media personality and A-Lister stayed true to his boldness and, went for a custom white denim Namara suit. His ensemble was layered by a string of pearls, which looked like a sach.

Matching Billy Porter's suit was a long hair extension with gold streaks that matched his make-up.

Check out his post to get behind the scenes as he prepared for the ceremony:

