A young woman took to TikTok to showcase the phone she bought for her mother and people loved it

In the TikTok video, she unveiled what her mom does with her phone, and social media users were left in stitches

The online community reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

A video of a woman who bought her mother a phone left many people cracking up in laughter, and the clip went viral online.

A daughter surprises her mother with a brand new phone in a TikTok video. Image:@cyberqueen62

Source: TikTok

Woman buys her mom a phone, and mama joins TikTok

An ecstatic mother was thrilled over the latest gift which she had received from her daughter. The young lady bought her mom a smartphone, and the grown woman could not wait to put it to great use. @cyberqueen62 shared a clip on TikTok showing how she surprised her mom with her brand-new phone. As the video continued, the young lady unveiled her mother using her phone to make TikTok videos, leaving many people online in laughter.

In the footage uploaded by @cyberqueen62, the young lady's mom can be seen busting some impressive dance moves, which amused netizens.

Take a look at the video below:

Online users are in laughter

The woman's video entertained many people as they flooded the comments section with laughter and some cracked jokes, saying:

Mohau_Moropa-Lekoko said:

"The way I cried when I heard my mum was on Tiktok jesu.. I begged her not to do content."

Segopotso wrote:

"I'm afraid one day I'm gonna find my dad on this app dancing."

Malumfoodie added:

"My mom ain’t getting a smartphone. We can’t both be viral here."

Teit commented:

"New influencer on the block."

Mbali Mhlongo cracked a joke, saying:

"Chopping life."

Source: Briefly News