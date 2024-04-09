Veteran South African referee Ace Ncobo defended the decision not to award Young Africans a goal during their CAF Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Video footage of the incident shows the ball crossing the goal line, but Ncobo said VAR did not award the goal as not enough of the ball crossed the line

Local football fans feel Young Africans were robbed in the match and disagree with Ncobo’s analysis

Former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo defended the decision not to give Young Africans a goal against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ace Ncobo

Former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo says it was the right call to deny Young Africans a goal against Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 0-0 draw on Friday, 5 April 2024.

The Tanzanian side felt cheated after it appeared that Orlando Pirates target Stephane Aziz Ki's shot looked to have crossed the line, but VAR ruled the goal out.

Ace Ncobo says the ball did not cross the line

Ncobo defends the decision via the tweet below:

According to the tweet, Ncobo said the whole circumference of the ball must cross the line before a goal can be awarded, and the angle shown on television was incorrect.

Ncobo said:

“The whole circumference of the ball must be over the line for the goal to stand. As long as there is still a portion of the ball that has not crossed the line – no matter how small that portion is, it is not the goal.”

Sundowns went on to win the tie after a 3-2 penalty shootout while they were denied early access to the Fifa World Club Cup.

Fans disagree with Ncobo

Local fans disagreed with Ncobo's analysis of the decision as they believe Young Africans were robbed in the match against Sundowns.

Baloyi Pascal thinks Ncobo is wrong:

"A clear goal, this one."

King Mixer Musiq thinks Ncobo was influenced:

"Paid by Motsepe."

Wonga K Malawu questions Ncobo's knowledge:

"He does not know football."

Lertoo Lertoo agrees with Ncobo:

"Thank you, bro Ace. Those losers must continue to cry more."

Selema S Ramogale says it's time to move on:

"And Sundowns is moving forward, crybabies."

Mamelodi Sundowns eye clean sweep of titles

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sudowns are looking for a clean sweep of titles this season as they eye success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League has put Sundowns a step closer to their goal while they enjoy an 11-point lead in the PSL and are in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.

