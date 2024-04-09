Orlando Pirates want young Africans midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki after he impressed in the CAF Champions League

Pirates coach José Riveiro has reportedly made contact with the Tanzanian side to bring the Burkina Faso international to the PSL next season

Bucs supporters are excited about the possible signing as they believe the 28-year-old midfielder will be a good fit for the side

After impressive displays for Young Africans, midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki has landed on the radar of Orlando Pirates, who have reportedly already made contact.

The Burkina Faso international could be a marquee signing for Pirates, who could lose the services of Goodman Mosele after Kaizer Chiefs targeted him.

Orlando Pirates make first move for Stephane Aziz Ki

Pirates are interested in Aziz Ki, as confirmed by the below:

According to a KickOff source, the Soweto side was impressed with Aziz Ki's performances against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

The source said:

"They [Pirates] have sent their scouts to make a follow-up and assess his performances in Tanzania."

Coach José Riveiro is targeting an improved performance next season and the side could also be without the services of injury-prone star Kermit Erasmus.

Fans want Aziz Ki at Pirates

Bucs supporters think Aziz Ki will be a star at the club and they want their side to push for the Burkina Faso international midfielder.

Lesego Godrex thinks it's a good move for Pirates:

"That's good from Pirates. I applaud them; they need to challenge my Downs not only in cups but also in CAF and league."

Rixaka Cedric Miyambu is a fan of Aziz Ki:

"It would be a good signing."

Fumanie Hlatshwayo thinks Aziz Ki is Mamelodi Sundowns bound:

"Rhulani already agreed terms and conditions. We are wasting our time here."

Tebogo Ketimotse wants Aziz Ki in Soweto:

"We need him, then we will challenge Sundowns next season and play CAF."

Siphenathi Siphenathi thinks Aziz Ki will bring star power:

"I'd love to see him at Pirates. Sundowns don't have to sign every threat. We need competition in the DStv Premiership, not a dynasty."

