Kermit Erasmus could leave Orlando Pirates when his contract expires in June after the 33-year-old has struggled with injuries

Erasmus has only made six appearances this season, and coach José Riveiro could offload him to find a new striker

Fans still admire the former Mamelodi Sundowns player and think he should get a contract extension at Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro could offload winger Kermit Erasmus. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Experienced Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus' future is in doubt after the 33-year-old only made six appearances this season.

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season, and Bucs' coach José Riveiro could be looking to offload the star, who joined the Soweto club from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2022.

Kermit Erasmus' Orlando Pirates future is uncertain

Erasmus is one of the top earners at Pirates, but a club source told The Citizen that Pirates are concerned about his fitness issues

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The source said:

“Kermit is respected at the club because of his experience and quality, but he hasn’t really played much, and that is a worry for the club. The club is undecided on whether or not to offer him a new deal because of injuries. There’s still time for him to turn things around if he overcomes his injuries before the season ends."

Erasmus played a starring role when Pirates won the MTN 8 earlier this season, as seen in the Instagram post below:

Pirates have options

Recently, coach Riveiro lamented his side's lack of intensity, and he might look to the transfer market to replace Erasmus.

However, the source added that the club has plenty of options within their ranks to fill the gap Erasmus will leave behind.

“[Tshegofatso] Mabasa is back now, and he’s scoring, so they are not short of options. They also have Evidence Makgopa and Zakhele Lepasa upfront.”

Fans still admire Erasmus

Despite his limited playing time, Orlando Pirates fans are still fans of Erasmus, and some have called for the experienced striker to stay at the Soweto club.

Gento Tjabadi wants Erasmus to stay:

"Kermit is a good player. Please renew the contract."

Masande Fetman Nkosi Jali thinks the winger has options:

"He must go Cape Town City or SuperSport."

Benjie Siziba thinks it is time to move on:

"Too old, he must retire from football."

Anderson Lyton is a fan:

"I love this boy with his skills."

Masiza Simelane was defiant:

"Kermit is not leaving Pirates, mark my words."

Teko Modise backs José Riveiro

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise has supported coaching José Riveiro, saying the Spaniard has what it takes to guide the Soweto club to league glory.

Modise said Riveiro has done well in the two seasons as Pirates' coach, and he believes the squad can end the league dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News