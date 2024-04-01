Orlando Pirates lost 2-1 to Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 March 2024, leaving the side fourth on the PSL log

Coach José Riveiro said his players' bad attitudes led to their sixth defeat of the season and has called for a quick turnaround

Fans blast the Spanish coach for his rotation policy as they believe Riverio is not playing his best players

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has called for his players to do better after their 2-1 loss to Sekhukhune United. Image: Orlando Pirates FC @ Facebook

Orlando Pirates mentor José Riveiro said his players showed a bad attitude during their 2-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

The Pirates coach was left fuming as his side suffered their sixth loss of the season, and coach Riveiro, who has the backing of Teko Modise, said his side lacked conviction.

Pirates were not good enough, says coach José Riveiro

Orlando Pirates suffered their first loss of 2024, as mentioned in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Riveiro said Orlando Pirates did not play at a high standard while he is still awaiting the return of striker Evidence Makgopa from injury.

Riveiro said:

“We did a lot of touches in the last 30 minutes of the match, and we’re going [home] with zero [points]. It’s not because of the names on the field, it’s because of the attitude. And today, we just gave too much to Sekhukhune in the beginning to feel comfortable with their game plan, and that’s why we’re going out of this game with zero points."

Pirates were full of doubt

The Spaniard did not hold anything back in his criticism of his squad, who are now fourth in the PSL log.

“We played well after the goal, we played very shy before the goal, I think that’s the summary of the game. There is a lot of doubt in the build-up in the first 30 minutes. Even though there were a hell of spaces and opportunities for us, we couldn’t, we were not in the right space to do it."

Fans blame Riveiro for Sekhukhune loss

Bucs supporters took to social media to blame Riveiro, saying the coach is rotating his squad too much, and some have even called the Spaniard a plumber.

Godfrey H Stat says Riveiro's rotation policy is harming Orlando Pirates:

"Thanks, he must stop changing every game, be stable couch."

Elias Dlomo thinks Relebohile Mofokeng was selfish:

"Tell the boy Relebohile to pass the ball to his teammates on time. So many occasions Saleng was in a good position but the boy chose to be a hero."

Bungane Mthimkhulu also blamed Riveiro's changes:

"Why do you gamble with new players? Most teams have noticed that our back line is slow. They don't turn; they beat us with counter balls, that's all."

Siyah Nzimande called Riveiro a plumber:

"Plumber this one."

