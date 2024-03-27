Orlando Pirates have the quality within their squad to replace winger Thembinkosi Lorch, said former midfielder Isaac Chansa

Lorch left Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2024, but Chansa says it is time for players to step up

Bucs' fans back Chansa as they believe Orlando Pirates have coped well without the former PSL Player of the Year

Orlando Pirates legend Isaac Chansa says there are plenty of options within the team's ranks to replace former PSL Player of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch.

Lorch left Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2024, where he has since scored three goals in a bid to prove his worth to coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Orlando Pirates has the quality

Chansa, or Zife as he was known, said players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Monnapule Saleng could fill the gap.

Speaking to Goal, Zife said:

“We all thought Karim [Benzema] was not good enough when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was still playing for Madrid, but the moment he [Ronaldo] left, Benzema took the responsibility. We have Mofokeng, Maswanganyi and Saleng, I think these players can take the team to greater heights. They can fill that space.”

Currently, Saleng is the most likely player to fill Lorch's vacancy after the winger caught the eye of Bafana coach Hugo Broos with two man-of-the-match performances in March 2024.

Chansa said he was proud of the Pirates' fighting spirit in the tweet below:

Bucs fans have already forgotten about Lorch

Although Lorch was a popular figure at Pirates, fans took to social media to show they are focused on the future.

Mzìżô Đè Śmâll says Pirates are in a better position:

"Pirates is better off without Lorch. Ever since he left, the team never lost a single game."

Samsam Mdlanyoka said there is no need for a replacement:

"No one will or can replace Lorch, but our team can play without him, and no one is bigger than the Almighty Buccaneers."

Credo Mutwa paid respect to Zife:

"Isaac Chansa was my favourite player with good long-range shots. Match winning long-range shots. I remember we once won the league because of his long-range shots."

Donald Sphamandla Gagoitsiwe back Mafokeng:

"Mafokeng can replace him."

Victor Mazive agreed with Zife:

"Yes, it's true that Isaac is saying let's forget about Lorch. We have quality players; let's move, guys."

Teko Modise backs Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro

Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise gave his full support for coach José Riveiro to deliver league success, as reported by Briefly News.

The General said Riveiro has done well with Pirates since taking over in 2022 and has called for the fans to be patient with the Spaniard.

