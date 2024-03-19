Monnapule Saleng is knocking on Bafana coach Hugo Broos' door after the winger turned out two Man of the Match performances for Orlando Pirates this month

Saleng scored twice in the Soweto Derby and once in Pirates' 4-0 Nedbank Cup victory over the Hungry Lions, but Broos wants more from the winger

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye says Saleng needs to be more of a team player instead of trying to be a hero

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened the door for Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng to return to the national squad.

Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has caught the eye of Bafana mentor Hugo Broos after a Man of the Match performance during the Bucs' 4-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Hungry Lions on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

It's the second time this month that Saleng won the Man of the Match award after scoring a brace during the Pirates' 3-2 Soweto Derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 9 March.

Monnapule Saleng is on Hugo Broos' radar

Orlando Pirates confirmed Saleng's Man of the Match award via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Broos, who had to make late changes to his Bafana squad, believes there is a way back to the national squad for Saleng.

Broos said:

"I will watch him in the next games because, you see, in the next games now, it's not finished by scoring goals, so he has to go on now. Then we will see in June, maybe he will be again with Bafana Bafana."

Bafana will be in action on Thursday, 21 March when they face Andorra in Algeria as part of the Fifa Series.

Saleng needs to make better decisions

While Broos has opened the door for Saleng to add to his nine Bafana caps, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes the winger needs to be more of a team player.

Speaking on YouTube channel iDiski TV, Khanye said:

“If that guy made proper decisions, I’m sure Pirates was going to lead, because they could counter that team. I mean, you are playing against kids, you don’t need to prove anything. Just pass your teammate, let them score and go celebrate at the corner.

“[But] he wanted to be a hero in the first half. The decisions he made in the first half limited Pirates to score at least two goals."

Pirates coach José Riveiro will be hoping Saleng can continue his fine form as the team nears the completion of turning midfielder Thalente Mbatha's loan move from SuperSport United into a permanent move.

Football fans believe Saleng can deliver

Despite some criticism of Saleng, local football supporters have backed the winger to continue his fine form.

Gavin Rayoni Baholo backs Broos wanting more from Saleng:

"I like a coach who is brutally honest and doesn't overhype players, especially these dribbling wizards, i.e. Jabu Pule, Khanyi Junior, Chabangu, Steve Lekoelea, etc. They must always be kept on their toes (not relax)."

Thabang Ragophala is a fan of the Pirates winger:

"You can say whatever you say, but Saleng, he's a good player."

Lendoza Mafatshe Moerane says Saleng is star:

"Saleng can play anywhere! I see a pure diamond in him. Any coach can give him instructions, he will deliver "

Masters Manyana thinks Broos is being too critical:

"A national coach should encourage players than to criticise them in public, he always breaks them instead of building them to do better, mxm."

AmaZulu ace set for Bafana debut

While Monnapule Saleng seeks a return to the Bafana squad, AmaZulu midfielder Mlondi Mbanjwa could earn his first national cap, as reported by Briefly News.

Mbanjwa is part of the Bafana squad for the upcoming Fifa Series beginning on Thursday, 21 March 2024 and has earned high praise from his club coach, Pablo Franco Martín.

