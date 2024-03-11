On-loan SuperSport United midfielder Thalente Mbatha's standout displays lead to Orlando Pirates opening talks of extending his stay at José Riveiro's side

Orlando Pirates' technical staff are massively impressed with Mbatha, who has played a handful of games for the side pushing for a CAF Champions League spot

Coach Riveiro demands excellence from the Pirates squad after propelling them to second spot in the PSL log with the CAF Champions League spot up for grabs

On-loan midfielder Thalente Mbatha is in talks to become a permanent Orlando Pirates player for coach José Riveiro. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Orlando Pirates are looking to secure the permanent services of Thalente Mbatha. Coach José Riveiro is hoping the midfielder can help them in their push for a CAF Champions League spot after their 3-2 victory over Kaizer Chiefs propelled them to second place in the PSL log.

Watch the Pirates players celebrate in the changerooms after their recent Soweto Derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs in below tweet:

Pirates fans are still on a high after causing heartbreak for their counterparts at Chiefs. Their joy will reach new heights after reports emerged the Bucs are looking to turn Mbatha’s temporary move from SuperSport United into a long-term stay.

Thalente Mbatha impressed Orlando Pirates staff

A source told Soccer Laduma:

“He has only played three games for the club. But the technical team feels he is one of the missing pieces to the midfield puzzle at the club. That is why they have started talks with SuperSport United for him to stay beyond the loan deal.”

The source added, Orlando Pirates are so pleased with the midfielder that they are willing to a three-year deal.

Mbatha deal will only be confirmed in a few months

“They have talked about a three-year deal from July 2024 until June 2027 and everything is expected to be finalised by the end of the current season.”

While the source suggests the deal is all but done SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews confirmed the clubs are in talks but any deal can only be confirmed in May.

Orlando Pirates strive for CAF Champions League spot

Pirates coach José Riveiro was pleased his side responded to his call for more aggression and now he is demanding consistency.

Speaking to IOL, Riveiro said:

“We need to ensure that our best version is close to our worst. That's showing excellence in whatever you do. And football is not an exception.”

With 12 games left to play Riveiro will be hoping the team can turn a consistent run of form into a place in the continental club showpiece.

“It’s a competition where the club can only get more prestige and we can be able to test ourselves against clubs from other countries. There’s still a long way to go and there are other teams who are fighting for the same objective as us. It’s going to be tough.”

Fans back Mbatha to become a star

Orlando Pirates fans reacted positively to the news Mbatha is close to extending his stay at the Soweto club.

Ndumy Ndura showed his joy and added to Pirates' shopping list

"Yes, I will love that, and add Mayo and Nodada."

Prins Nsindika Mpofu backed his club's decision

"Good signing Bucs Nguswidi lomjida☠️"

Pogba Jafta gave some advice to the 24-year-old

"Just work hard and pull up your socks and leave everything to God."

Themba Ngcobo kept it short and sweet

"Simply the best Mbatha."

Who earns the most at Orlando Pirates?

While Thalente Mbatha is looking to put pen to paper on extend his stay at Orlando Pirates, in January Briefly News released the list of highest-earners at the club.

Namese mentioned in the list included the likes of Bafana Bafana stars Tapelo Xoki, Thabang Monare and Zakhele Lepasa.

