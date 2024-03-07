TS Galaxy football player Bernard Parker recently paid South African former soccer star Lucas Moripe

The star posted a picture of him with the legendary Lucas Moripe on his Instagram page

Fans and followers of Bernard Parker complimented and applauded him for paying Moripe a visit

Bernard Parker paid a visit to legendary Lucas Moripe. Image: @bernard_parker_25

TS Galaxy football player Bernard Parker has made headlines on social media as he shared a picture of himself and a former South African footballer.

Bernard Parker pays Lucas Moripe a visit

Professional football player Bernard Park has trended online once again after his club TS Galaxy FC revealed how much his surgery cost after he got injured on the field by Mamelodi Sundowns FC player Bongani Zungu.

Recently the star shared on his Instagram page that he paid the former legendary Orlando Pirates player Lucas Moripe and posted a picture of himself and the legend.

He captioned it:

"Today we visited our Legend Mr Lucas Masterpieces Moripe.Was a great honour meeting the Legend."

See the post below:

Fans react to the picture

Many fans and followers applauded the star for visiting Lucas Moripe. See some of the comments below:

memeditshego0 wrote:

"Masterpieces you took me back to those days when soccer was entertaining. Thanks for recognising this legend."

tiroyaone.justin commented:

"Real recognizes Real."

Real recognizes Real responded:

"These are legends who paved the way for South African Football, they played it for the love and passion of it. Great to see you doing such great work whilst Legends are still alive. Big up to you and your PR Team Broer. I was born late in the ‘80s but heard a lot of the talented Ntate Moripe was in his days. Wishing him a good health."

blak_republik replied:

"This is beautiful."

thebeikalafeng shared:

"Oh my goodness he was magic in his days. a forever and real legend."

