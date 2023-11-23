Wiseman Mncube recently rocked his Kaizer Chiefs jersey at the Soweto Derby

The Shaka iLembe star boasted in confidence about how Chiefs would beat their longtime rivals, Orlando Pirates

But alas, Wiseman suffered countless trolls from netizens after Amakhosi lost to the Bucs

Netizens teased Wiseman Mncube after his failed prediction of the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates game. Images: wiseman_mncube

Wiseman Mncube recently hit the Soweto Derby to support Kaizer Chiefs as they went against Orlando Pirates. The actor took to TikTok in his Amakhosi shirt to profess that his team would beat the Bucs. After a 1 - 0 loss to Pirates, Mzansi returned to Wiseman's post and trolled him mercilessly.

Wiseman Mncube trolled over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

It seems we find out new things about Wiseman Mncube every day. Recently, fans discovered that the Shaka iLembe star is a talented Kwaito artist when he released Mshoza iBhoza.

Today, fans found out that he supports Kaizer Chiefs and trolled him after he boasted on TikTok that Amakhosi would win the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates - but didn't.

"Listen, we're beating you this time, we're killing you."

ntokozo kangubeni trolled:

"So, did you end up beating him?"

user8841403046727 requested:

"Please post a picture in shame."

Bontle_joked:

"Your heart almost stopped!"

mthokozisizulu wrote:

"Shame on you."

mabusie sokhulu said:

"I don't think it went well."

phindixulu asked:

"You beat who?"

Ncebsy asked:

"I love you so much but why are you entertaining Chiefs?"

Wiseman later posted a follow-up on Instagram, saying the match was incredible despite his team's loss:

"Thank you @dstvza for the incredible time…mad fun was had this past weekend even though the best team lost."

Wiseman Mncube bags NFTA award

Luckily, his team's loss was cushioned by a big win. Wiseman Mncube was among the stars nominated at the National Film and Television Awards.

His role on Shaka iLembe bagged him the Best Actor in a TV Series award, so it was only right to show off his win on Instagram. In an even sweeter post, Wiseman had fans in their feelings when he shared photos of his mom with the award:

"The smile that keeps me going."

bhekisizwe_mahlawe said:

"Priceless moments."

ntandotsholisi wrote:

"Amazing stuff!"

lebo.mojadibe encouraged Wiseman:

"Keep on shinning broer."

morongoa_m posted:

"Proud mommy."

thuls_siba congratulated:

"Ohh wow well done Wiseman!"

Wiseman Mncube leaves Uzalo

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Wiseman Mncube's emotional farewell when he announced that he would be leaving Uzalo after five years:

"I will cherish and love this show for the rest of my life. Uzalo'changed my life!"

