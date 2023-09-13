Wiseman Mncube is a man of many talents and doesn't limit himself to just acting

The Shaka iLembe star has released a new song titled Mshoza Ibhoza , paying homage to the late musician and dancer

Wiseman has also been announced as the new ambassador for Malaysian automotive brand, Proton

Wiseman Mncube has just released a new single paying homage to Kwaito star, Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi. Mshoza Ibhoza features fellow Kwaito musician Emza and is an upbeat ode to the late singer and dancer.

Wiseman announced the tune on his social media pages along with the news of his partnership with Proton.

Wiseman Mncube releases new song

If you didn't know that Wiseman Mncube wears many hats, now you do. The talented actor has just released a single titled Mshoza Ibhoza, paying homage to the late Kwaito singer and dancer.

Wiseman linked up with Emza to celebrate Mshoza and all the ride-or-die ladies out there. The song was announced in late August 2023 and followers were eager to hear Wiseman in a different light.

zondi_sduduzo said:

"Bro be fulfilling every dream this year."

mzulumajola posted:

"Izinja madoda!"

mqthedirector responded:

"Proud of you Wisey Wisey. Soooo proud of you blood!"

kingsgananda commented:

"Mzukwana!"

kamogelororisang praised:

"Uyi artist grootman."

nkosikhona_molefe added:

"Le dulasi esiyincinzayo u emza Lo oyikhendlayo."

20infinity_ said:

"Somehow something tells me ukuth uyi God of everything because everything you do Bru, can't wait."

gumedeboysie responded:

"Gangsters Ola there WisEmza!"

Wiseman lands Proton partnership

Wiseman has been announced as the South African ambassador for the Malaysian automotive brand, Proton. The actor revealed the great news on his Instagram page, sharing his excitement for the collaboration:

"I’m excited to announce that Proton South Africa has welcomed me into their electrifying luxurious home as their AMBASSADOR."

Wiseman speaks about losing his wife

In a recent report, Briefly News covered the story where Wiseman spoke about losing his previous wife.

The popular actor has been celebrated for his roles in many local shows including Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza and the current fan-favourite, Shaka iLembe.

The publication also revealed Mzansi's reaction to Shaka iLembe's stellar season finale as fans await the new season.

