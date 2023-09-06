The National Film Academy has released the names of the South African stars nominated for the National Film & TV Awards

Stars like Thuso Mbedu, Connie and Shona Ferguson, Ama Qamata, Wiseman Mncube and Zikhona Sodlaka were nominated

The National Film Academy also hosts international prestigious events like the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and the National Reality Television Awards

The National Film Academy has finally released the National Film & TV Awards nominees. This comes after the Academy launched the NFTA in Mzansi.

Thuso Mbedu, Connie Ferguson, Ama Qamata and Zikhona Sodlaka received National Film & TV Awards nominations. Image: @thuso.mbedu, connie_ferguson and @amaqamata

What is the National Film Academy and what do they do?

With a 25-year history, the National Film Academy is a global leader in film and TV education. It has 7.5 million members worldwide and organizes prestigious awards like the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards.

The Academy announced the launch of the NFTA here in South Africa. According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the glamourous event will take place on 21 October 2023 at the Opera Theatre, in Pretoria.

What is the main aim of the Academy?

The National Film Academy aims to showcase the South African talent at the global stage. The NFTA South Africa will be broadcast in 15 countries, showing off the incredible talent that is in Mzansi.

The head of partnerships at the National Film Academy Sara Kensington said the goal is to elevate talent both on and off the screen. She added that the dominance of African music genres like Amapiano and Afro beats is proof that the continent has potential. She said:

"The worldwide rise of African music, from Afrobeats to Amapiano, is evidence of the potential African talent possesses."

Kensington added the academy is excited to provide a global platform for talent and films to succeed worldwide.

The National Film Academy releases nomination list

Top South African actors, actresses and media personalities have been nominated for the National Film & TV Awards. The event will run in Pretoria in October and promises to be the year's event.

Thuso Mbedu bagged two nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her role in the internationally acclaimed movie The Woman King.

Blood & Water star Ama Qamata also got nominated for Best Newcomer and Best Supporting Actress in a TV series. Legendary stars Connie Ferguson and Zikhona Sodlaka were both nominated in the Celebrity of the Year, Outstanding Performance and Best Actress in a TV Series categories for their roles in The Kings of Joburg and The Wife, respectively.

Here's the full list

