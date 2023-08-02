Love & Hip Hop South Africa was awarded a top prize at the 12th annual National Reality TV Awards

The show walked away with the Best International Show award at the event that was held in London

The senior vice-president of Paramount Africa and BET International markets expressed appreciation for the award

‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ won the Best International Show at the National Reality TV Awards 2023. Image: @MTVAfrica

Source: Twitter

Love & Hip Hop South Africa received the Best International Show award at the 12th annual National Reality TV Awards in 2023. The ceremony happened on July 31 at Porchester Hall in London.

Love & Hip Hop South Africa recognised at the 2023 National Reality TV Awards

According to TimesLIVE, Monde Twala, the senior vice-president and general manager for Paramount Africa and head of BET International markets, expressed gratitude and excitement in a statement.

He stated that the recognition reaffirms their commitment to showcasing the diverse South African hip-hop and youth entertainment culture across the continent.

Paramount Africa promises to export quality content to the rest of the world

He also mentioned that they are inspired and will continue to use Paramount's global platforms to deliver engaging and entertaining content for their main markets.

The SA version of the well-known American franchise highlights hip-hop stars balancing their careers, relationships, and family life. It included local celebrities such as Da L.E.S, DJ Speedsta, Fifi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, Money Badoo, Shane Eagle, and Yanga Chief.

See the winners in the Instagram post below:

South Africans on social media celebrate the international award

Stash Bwahy posted:

"Emtee next season please. The cast ain't hip hop like him."

Handy Staykon Wiz Ali wrote:

"My Gee."

Tumelo KingBeing Masea said:

"Love it."

