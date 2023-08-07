Thuso Mbedu is trending on social media following the reports that she joined the Miss South Africa judging panel

The internationally acclaimed star was announced as one of the judges for the event taking place on Sunday 13 August, at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria

Social media is divided over why Thuso Mbedu is judging the beauty pageant, some fans are even saying she doesn't have the correct credentials

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South Africans on social media are questioning why Thuso Mbedu has joined the Miss SA 2023 judging panel. The LA-based South African star was announced as one of the judges at the highly anticipated event taking place on 13 August at the SunBet Arena.

Thuso Mbedu was announced as one of the Miss SA judges. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu announced as Miss SA 2023 judge

Thuso Mbedu has added the title of beauty pageant judge to her impressive resumé. The star's fans were jumping with joy following the recent announcement that she will be joining the Miss SA judges panel.

The Woman King actor's fans are looking forward to seeing her bring her unique experience and perspective to the beauty pageant. Speaking about Thuso's involvement in the competition, L'Oréal Paris Skin and Hair Marketing Manager Ayanda Mackay said they are honoured that the L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Ambassador has partnered with Miss SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

L'Oréal Paris believes the partnership will help them empower and uplift women in South Africa.

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu joining Miss SA judging panel

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from peeps. Many said Thuso Mbedu does not have the right credentials to be on the Miss SA judging panel. Reacting to a post shared by MD News, fans said a former Miss SA could have been chosen for the opportunity.

@MmatlouLebogang commented:

"We love her mara jwang?"

@MsRofhiwa added:

"Aowa guys. Maybe the acting side of the panel not this one."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"I like that she is winning, but this is the same as buying face."

@missparker20 asked:

"But why?"

Miss South Africa returns to SABC after 23 years, spearheaded by Zozi Tunzi, Bonang Matheba

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the SABC has pulled all the stops with the revamped return of the Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2023 on Saturday, 8 July.

After a 23-year hiatus, the beauty pageantry reality show returns home, hosted and produced by Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News