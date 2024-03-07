Musical artist and podcaster Mac G trended on social media after he announced that he would be entering politics

The star recently posted online that they need 1000 signatures to secure a seat in Parliament

A debate sparked among netizens regarding Mac G's recent decision to join the political world

Mac G shocked his fans when he announced he would be joining the political world. Image: @therealmacg

Once again, the Podcast and Chill founder Mac G became the talk of the town after he dropped a bombshell about his recent venture into a different industry, raising many peeps' eyebrows.

Mac G joins the political world

After he shared on his podcast, Mac G made headlines once again that he rejected a R20 million offer from an American company that wished to buy ownership of his podcast network.

Recently, the star left many netizens shook when he announced that he would be joining the political world. He shared a post on his Twitter page that they will be at TUT to get more signatures to secure a seat in parliament as they were on a journey to send TV presenter Eugene Khoza.

He captioned the post:

"Phakama Chiller‼️ We’re almost there Join us in PRETORIA at TUKS today at 1pm as we continue our journey into sending @eugenekhoza into parliament."

See the post below:

Mac G sparks debate among netizens

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their thoughts on Mac G joining politics:

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Mac G thinks he owns South Africans."

@RohulaBlack said:

"Sending Eugene Khosa to parliament. Take yourselves seriously guys. Or at least take your chillers seriously."

@mla4zo tweeted:

"This is really a bad move, I wish you could focus on being a big media house and build something like Tyler Perry for our Arts industry, not politics."

@mmabolepu responded:

"What nonsense is this."

@Lwazi_Sola replied:

"Stop this madness bro."

@urifhe commented:

"I still think this is a joke."

