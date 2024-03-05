Mzansi questioned the season 18 Idols SA winner's decision to quit his job as a warrant officer at the police force

Thapelo Molomo currently works on a cruise ship after selling eggs and atchaar at the township

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the star explaining why he decided to get a job on a cruise ship

Thapelo Molomo sets the record straight about his job on a cruise ship. Image: @thapelomolomo

Thapelo Molomo, Mzansi's Idols SA 2022 winner, made headlines after being dragged on social media for his side hustle.

Thapelo explains why he works on a cruise ship

Thapelo Molomo won big in the singing competition, including a R1 million cash prize. Previously, the star was dragged with peeps saying he was broke after being spotted selling atchaar and eggs from his car. The Phanda Phanda hitmaker quickly debunked rumours that he is broke.

Recently, the star set the record straight with his fans and followers on social media about his reasons behind deciding to quit working as a warrant officer in the police force and get himself a job on a cruise ship.

In a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Thapelo clarifies that he doesn't work as a waiter but as a vocalist on the cruise ship and is their full-time singer. The news page captioned the video:

"Thapelo Molomo explain that he does work on a Cruise Ship as a singer but not as a waiter."

SA questions Thapelo's move

Many netizens questioned his move from the police force to a cruise ship. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"Even if a waiter, nothing wrong with that."

@MachineCulture2 said:

"I have been on a Cruise Ship more than 5 times and I have never seen a singer dressed like this but only waiters and cleaners."

@isaacmaizzo commented:

"He really did not have to explain himself to anyone, even if he was a waiter it will still be fine for as long as he puts bread on the table."

@Aria4991 responded:

"We are all trying to survive. Rand is bad. Even if he's a waiter nothing to be ashamed of."

@LiyahAlfaz replied:

"He didn’t have to explain himself. He is still bringing bread though."

@CrappyKing22 mentioned:

"I blew it, coming soon."

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo wants to leave a legacy for his daughter

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, 13 November 2022. The star said he plans to buy a property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

