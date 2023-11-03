Idols SA 2022 winner Thapelo Molomo finds himself under fire after a tweep came for his side hustle

The tweep dragged the star on Twitter, posting pictures of him selling atchaar and eggs

Netizens and fans of the Idols SA winner defend the singer and put the tweep in his place

Idols SA 2022 winner Thapelo Molomo was dragged for selling eggs and atchaar. Image: @thapelomolomo

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Molomo Mzansi's Idols SA 2022 winner found himself at the centre of controversy after a tweep called him out for his side hustle.

Tweep drags Idols SA 2022 winner Thapelo Molomo for selling atchaar and eggs

Thapelo Molomo won big in the singing competition, including a R1 million cash prize.

previously, the star was dragged with peeps saying he is broke after being spotted selling atchaar and eggs from his car. The Phanda Phanda hitmaker quickly debunked rumours that he is broke.

He added that on his quest to be an inspirational artist, he hopes his new hustle will open Mzansi artists' eyes to the fact that they can have other streams of income.

Recently, the star came under fire after a tweep dragged him on Twitter, posting pics of him selling atchaar and eggs from his car. The tweep said:

"Mzansi in shock!! As IdolsSA winner, Thapelo, who won R1 Million, is now selling eggs & atchaar at the taxi rank."

Netizens defend Thapelo Molomo on X

Shortly after the tweep dragged the Idols SA winner on Twitter, fans and followers of the star quickly defended Molomo, calling out the tweep as a jealous human being:

@_ThapeloKgomo mentioned:

"It is people who are busy with nothing that see something wrong with what he's doing. People who wake up at 11 am to eat and sit on their couches all day."

@Dukes_Mokoena defended Thapelo:

"Shocked? Lies. He's just side hustling. He's a permanent job ko SAPS as Warrant officer."

@Bonzz04 shared:

"I am not shocked, that's his side hustle, he is overseas now."

@lee_mlam asked:

"And what's wrong with him hustling?"

@Simphiweyinkos_ shared:

"That’s his side hustle. He’s a full-time cop."

@Abigailnutlight wrote:

"He did say that he doesn't want to be famous but wants to live a normal life, he still got his million."

@Reginaldo_97 replied:

"He doesn't even need those millions in his daily life. He is a police. That's his side hustle."

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo wants to leave a legacy for his daughter

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, November 13. The star said he plans to buy a property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee. The singer told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave a legacy for his daughter, hence, he wants to buy a property with his money. The star shared that he also wants to touch people's lives.

