Idols SA 2022 winner, Thapelo Molomo, was recently spotted selling eggs from his car's boot

Naturally, people assumed he blew all of the money he won in the singing competition because his new business venture came as a shocker

However, the Saps Warrant Officer denied being in deep poverty by saying he's pursuing other income avenues on top of being a singer

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thapelo Molomo, the winner of Idols of SA 2022, has been rumoured to be broke. The singer was recently spotted selling eggs from the boot of his car.

'Idols SA' 2022 Winner, Thapelo Molomo, says selling eggs from his car is part of his other sources of income. Image: @thapelomolomoO

Source: Instagram

Molomo won big in the singing competition, including a R1 million cash prize and it's no surprise that his new business venture led people to believe he misused his cash.

However, according to the Daily Sun, the Phanda Phanda hitmaker quickly debunked rumours that he is broke. He added that on his quest to be an inspirational artist, he hopes his new hustle will open Mzansi artists' eyes to the fact that they can have other streams of income.

“It’s a motivation for the people in the music industry to say, let’s try other ways of getting money because it’s difficult to get it right every time in the music space.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"It’s better if you have a side hustle where you know you have other money coming in… Don’t be shy with your side hustle."

Thapelo Molomo confirms that he makes a lot of money from his side hustles

Apart from being a Saps Warrant Officer, Thapelo is a singer who is also passionate about counselling. According to ZAlebs, the musician stated that people should not assume he has abandoned music because he is working at other jobs.

All his side hustles bring him huge bucks and it's all thanks to time management.

“The very same business that people might laugh at is giving me money. I work as both a counsellor and a musician and I am managing well. Time management and being focused are my things."

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo wants to leave a legacy for his daughter, to buy property with his R1m prize

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he has crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, November 13. The star said he plans to buy a property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave a legacy for his daughter, hence he wants to buy a property with his money. The star shared that he also wants to touch people's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News