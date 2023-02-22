An old video of AKA detailing why he never boasted about his wealth on social media resurfaced

The late rapper said although he made millions through his partnerships with well-known brands, he didn't see it fitting to talk about the earnings online

The old video trended after Mzansi took jabs at Cassper Nyovest, AKA's arch-enemy, who bragged about his wealth when he beefed with Mega

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's death made Mzansi aware of his wealthy background, which only a few people knew of.

AKA's old interview explaining why he didn't flash his riches online has resurfaced. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Twitter

Source: UGC

The rapper's childhood friend Sim Dope, real name Simphiwe Gumede, and according to The South African, is Robert Gumede's son, the wealthiest man in South Africa, delivered a moving speech at the memorial service.

However, some people side-eyed Mega and Sim Dope's childhood story about their primary school trip to Australia. Peeps were convinced that AKA grew up wealthy.

The shocking story also answered people's questions about why Supa Mega never boasted about his wealth when he beefed with Cassper Nyovest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, an old The Episode interview of AKA explaining why he never flaunted his money on social media although making huge bucks with his Cruz Vodka partnership has resurfaced. The late rapper said he took the decision because financial business decisions should never be made public.

“We made millions and millions through Cruz Vodka. The difference is that I don’t really talk about my business moves that much and the working of it because I don’t believe that’s the right thing to do in business – you don’t talk about numbers in public.

“If that’s how somebody else wants to go about with their business, its up to them. But you never going to hear me talking about you, we just did 20 million."

Mzansi drags Cassper Nyovest for bragging about his wealth during his feud with AKA

Shortly after the memorial services confirmed that AKA enjoyed his family's wealth and his own money while alive, @sewelankoana shared a post saying she finally understood why Cass was the only one bragging.

"Now I finally understand why Cassper always brags and AKA wasn’t a show off. AKA grew up with money, went to a good school and had millionaire friends. Now it all makes sense."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to @sewelankoana's Twitter post, mostly defending Mufasa.

@elorazillah said:

A very unnecessary observation that no one cares about."

@Lostkryptonyte shared:

"Let the man rest."

@KwinikaZava posted:

"It means Cassper is a self made man. He grew up with nothing and worked hard to be where he is."

@LadyMay_K replied:

"But what we can also learn from Cassper is that he didn’t finish school and was able to achieve all that he put his mind to. Stop the weird comparisons and allow AKA to rest now."

@Thomas_nje commented:

"AKA was money savvy. He afforded those supercars but knew the value of money."

@bigkoostar also said:

"Bragging or showing off has got nothing to do with whether one comes from either a wealthy or poor family."

@khumotings added:

"Andile Mpisane grew up with everything but still gets hate. Cassper who is a self-made millionaire gets hate. You can't win with Twitter folk‍."

AKA and Cassper Nyovest beef remembered after Supa Mega's assassination: "Made a lot of money from this beef"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Hip-hop heads took to social media to remember AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on February 10.

After Supa Mega was laid to rest over the weekend, his fans and Cassper's stans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their beef. The two rappers used to roast each other on social media and dissed each other in their tracks.

One tweep posted a screenshot of AKA's tweet taking shots at Mufasa. They attended the local hip-hop awards then and sat two seats away from each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News