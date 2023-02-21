AKA's death is still a sensitive topic to many South Africans who are still trying to come to terms with his passing

A Durban-based comedian recently pressed the wrong buttons when he made distasteful jokes about how the rapper was murdered in Durban

Famous actor Maurice Paige was among the audience and left the show because of the tasteless jokes

The wound that AKA's untimely death left among his family, friends and fans is still fresh and making jokes about his death will only add insult to injury.

Actor Maurice Paige slammed a Durban-based comedian for making jokes about AKA's assassination. Image: @akaworldwide and @maurice.paige80.

A comedian had to cut his set short after being booed off stage by the crowd at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase in Cape Town.

Durban comedian jokes about how AKA was murdered

According to IOL, everything was going as planned at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase in Cape Town, and people enjoyed the show. Everything went south when a Durban-based comedian took to the stage and started making jokes about how AKA was murdered.

Former Isidingo star Maurice Paige, who was at the show, expressed disgust at how insensitive the comedian was. He noted the comedian failed to realise that he was joking about AKA being murdered on his emotional memorial service day. He said:

"I couldn’t believe he made an AKA joke about his death while most people were mourning the death of Super Mega. Did this comedian also not know that he was in the hometown of AKA while he made this bad joke?"

Paige reportedly stormed out of the show and burst into tears. He urged comedians to stop making insensitive jokes, especially with how AKA was murdered. He added:

"That’s my brother you making these jokes of. The man died last week and it's his memorial today. Don’t you have respect? I know comedians want to use what is relevant at that time, but not something about the way AKA was taken out. Man, that’s just too sensitive."

