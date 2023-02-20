A woman talked about her horrific encounter with Imbewu actor Kay Sibiya that happened years ago

She posted a Facebook video and said Kay drugged and forced himself on her, and she fell pregnant from the assault

The explosive video went viral, and many South Africans said she must take her story to the police

A woman accused Kay Sibiya of abuse in a lengthy video on Facebook. Image: @kay_sibiya and @isangoma_seynsuku

Source: Instagram

Zukiswa Vutela known on social media as Zookey Zarling made scathing allegations against Kay Sibiya. She recounted the story of how her teenage daughter was conceived and shocked many people.

Zookey Zarling alleges on Facebook that Kay Sibiya was sent to kill her

Zookey candidly said that years ago Kay was ordered to kill her but chose to drug and force himself on her, reported.

The radio presenter turned sangoma said in the 30-minute-long video that she was finally ready to talk about the traumatic ordeal. She added that she doesn't care about further murder attempts.

Zookey said her daughter Zia-Mia was a blessing even though she was conceived from the assault. According to Zookey, Kay has not taken any responsibility for their daughter.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA reactions to the allegations made against Kay Sibiya

Moipone Mosito said:

"This had better not be another Sjava saga."

Ntshediseng Mofokeng wrote:

"This is a case for the judiciary. The feminists of this country have retired. We will send love and light after the judgement has been granted. For now, redirect your truth to the relevant court."

Bheka Clifford posted:

"Until there's a prison sentence for defamation of character, such allegations will always rise up."

China Selikwe stated:

"She must open a case we will judge after the verdict."

Maanda Lucky added:

"Defamation of character should be a serious crime."

Thandeka Mathaba shared:

"I saw the live video, I'm still shocked."

Zibele Makhwabasa

"Baby mama and their drama futhi umdala nobamdala enganeni."

Sbusie Vundla asked:

"Why didn't she open a case bakithi?"

