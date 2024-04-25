A group of loving learners and their teacher surprised a young boy with a song on his birthday

According to the Facebook post, the young learner had never celebrated his birthday before

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wishing the young man a happy and blessed birthday

A group of learners and a teacher celebrated their classmate's birthday. Images: @Rebecca Nelson, @MelkiNimages

Source: Getty Images

A Facebook video of a child who was celebrated by his classmates and teacher on his birthday touched Mzansi.

According to the clip uploaded by Child First Foundation, the young boy had never celebrated his birthday before. His classmates and teacher took the liberty to celebrate it with him.

"A child who never had his birthday celebrated gets surprised by his teacher and classmates ❤."

In the clip, the birthday boy is seen standing at his class door as his classmates and teacher surprise him with a birthday song. The boy was visibly overcome with emotions. He couldn't hold his tears back.

Classmate and teacher celebrate young boy's birthday

Watch the emotional Facebook video below:

Netizens were touched by the video

The online users flocked to the comment section, with many loving the birthday celebration.

@Chantel Hattingh wrote:

" It's the LITTLE things that matter the most."

@Perry Johnson commented:

"I'm shedding a tear."

@Natalie Cronje celebrated:

"Happy Birthday little boy May God bless you abundantly ❤️."

@Mi Amor was emotional:

"This made me cry happy birthday ."

@Kiri Bushita loved:

"Beautiful especially at the end when his classmates gave him those warm little hugs."

@Ashley Gaj was touched:

"God bless that teacher and happy birthday lil champ. This touched me."

@Deyanira Lizith Morales wished:

"Happy Birthday Sweet Baby Boy and May The Lord Bless you with many more birthdays to come. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Students bid farewell to favourite educator

In another story, Briefly News reported about students who paid touching tribute to a teacher who left a lasting impact.

The heartwarming send-off has not only touched hearts but has also earned widespread appreciation across Mzansi. Sherie Naidoo shared a video of her students doing an emotional farewell, which showcased the profound impact she has on her students. The farewell event was a testament to the teacher's dedication, commitment, and the special bond she shared with her students.

Source: Briefly News