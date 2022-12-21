One man woke up to a sweet birthday surprise organised by his wife and got very emotional at the gesture

The wife spoiled him with breakfast in bed and showered him with many gifts on his special day

Social media users loved the joy on his face, and they joined the wife in wishing him a happy birthday

A man gets surprised with breakfast in bed on his birthday. Image: @pearl_kagiso/TikTok

A romantic woman went all out in making her husband's birthday memorable, and her efforts brought tears to his eyes.

In the video posted by @pearl_kagiso, the husband can be seen waking up to a room covered in rose petals. A cake was ready for him on the side of the bed along with an English breakfast.

After seeing the surprise, the husband had a beaming smile and eventually shed a young tear.

He blew out the candles on his cake and opened his many gifts, which included a watch and a soccer jersey.

The thoughtful wife appreciated her husband on TikTok too and asked her followers to join her in celebrating him. She wrote:

"Help me wish my husband a happy birthday guys."

People who are used to seeing only women getting spoiled like that praised the wife for making his day special.

@kingp86_ wrote:

"Some of us will experience it in heaven."

@lov2544 said:

"This is what you get back, after treatment your wife like a queen and respecting her."

@lopangmocumi posted:

"Wifey is putting pressure on us, that is beautiful pure love."

@bthenjwayo said:

"You are a keeper, but I know you did this because he deserves it. May you be blessed with more years together."

@tron558 mentioned:

"Happy birthday to your husband, this is beautiful to watch. You made him really happy, and emotional. May God strengthen your union."

@cjdadddy asked:

"Where can we get such people?"

@tebukozafrank shared:

"I feel his happiness, it feels good to be given by a woman."

@kershnipillay stated:

"Exactly what true love looks like. Happy birthday."

