A woman is already starting off 2023 on a high note by becoming a proud owner of a gorgeous house

The lady shared that she has a permanent home just in time for Christmas and people could not stop raving

People congratulated the woman on her fully paid home and many said that she was an inspiration

A property owner celebrated her new house. She was beyond excited that her name is officially on the house's title deed.

A woman got a new house and announced her Win with netizens who were inspired by her. Image: Twitter/yvonne-maphosa

The lady is looking forward to enjoying her space where she does not even have a mortgage. Online users could not help but be impressed with her accomplishment.

Woman celebrates owning a home with no mortgage

A tweep, @Yvonne_Maphosa took to Twitter to let people know that she is a homeowner and has her name on the title deeds. In a Twitter post, she wrote:

"Just when I thought God had done everything for me this year, He says “Hold on, I have more in store for you. Title Deeds for Christmas! A Proud Home Owner . Fully paid."

The lady, who many referred to as Doctor, continued to explain in other posts that seeing the title deed with her name on it was the best part of buying a property. The lady said that she fell in love with the house because it is the perfect size with the right atmosphere a garden and walking distance to the beach.

People were thoroughly inspired by her and many were not shy to let her know. Tweeps flooded the doctor with sweet messages.

@samkebusiness commented:

"Dr, I'm so proud of you Yeyi. Amhlophe, Matjena. Yaaaaay to your new home. Well done baby girl. Keep winning babe, your wins give us the courage to dream and the drive to pursue our goals. Amhlophe. House warming, inini."

@TinayeEdwell_ commented:

"Whatever you said to God or whatever your prayer was. I say Amen."

@SugarAngieChoc commented:

"You just keep winning and I absolutely love it for you. Despite the jealousy, misogyny and Lord knows what else you've had to endure on social media, you keep beating the odds...God is clearly showing off with you and it's beautiful to watch. Amhlophe."

@Nancykapesi commented:

"You go Doc, I am so proud of you. Very few know how much you work so so hard. You inspire me Doc."

@EmmaNxumalo commented:

"Hi Baby girl, congratulations Dr Maphosa!!! #GirlsWithTitleDeeds."

@ThomasinaNdlovu commented:

"The girlies are winning! Love to see it."

@ThatcherMauto commented:

"Imagine being a father of a daughter like Dr Maphosa,if God hear my prayers i think my daughters will run their life like Dr Maphosa. I don't want them to expect support from other people's sons,they must work for themselves. No parents feel happy to see their children suffering."

AWA KHIWE commented:

"Wowww. Congratulations Queen, you are an inspiration mani. "

@nginguMamoe commented:

"Let's celebrate with her. She deserves every bit of success S he works hard and doesn't let anything bring her down. Congratulations VoVoe siyakuthanda

