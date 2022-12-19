Lady Makes Funny Faces at Baby on Mum’s Back, Kid Keeps Looking in Viral Video

A Nigerian lady got many people reacting to her mischief when she shared a video of her making faces at an innocent baby

Many TikTokers wondered why she was trying hard to elicit a reaction from the kid who just kept looking

Among those who watched her video were social media users who said they have once done the same thing

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Nigerian lady, @perrykiss217, has shared a funny video showing her playing with a baby that was backed by a woman working in a compound.

The lady who was putting on a fez cap contoured her face into different expressions with the hope of getting a reaction from the kid.

People said she is not the only one who has made faces at babies. Photo source: TikTok/@perrykiss217

Source: UGC

Baby remains calm despite lady's funny faces

Despite making different faces, the baby kept looking at the lady without any reaction. While all that was going on, the mother was unaware.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many people who reacted to the video said that they have once done the same thing to babies in public.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Gentle_Ade said:

"Pikin dey vex sey e come naija, u com still dey follow her play rough play."

oshobasegun said:

"Nobody go tell me say dem never do this, expecially inside Danfo."

Bensmitg said:

"Come enter heaven make I see."

Alex joy said:

"Dat why I like using carrier make person no dey eye my baby for back."

BABANIWEALTH said:

"So no be only me dey do this thing."

Melalicious said:

"May God forgive us sha, I do this thing to people children when I small."

ReD TRIPs said:

"Thanks God say no be only me dey do this thing now means am normal."

Father plaits daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a short video shared by a father, @wakaman96, got many praising his parenting skill after he showed how he took care of his daughter.

In a sweet video posted on TikTok, the man captured the moment he bathed the kid, dressed her up and tendered to the girl's hair.

Before plaiting her hair into cornrows, he took his time to wash it. After washing, he moisturised the hair to soften it before combing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng