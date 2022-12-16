A short video of an old couple play-fighting in front of their grown-up kids has got many praising their marriage

In the viral clip, a woman and her husband argued as they funnily tried to hit each other in a bid to enforce dominance

The daughter who filmed them laughed hard in the background as she revealed that her parents always behave hilariously

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young lady, @kayncurls, has filmed the sweet moment her parents were throwing cute tantrums in the house and arguing with each other like children.

In a TikTok video that has stirred massive reactions, the mother told her husband not to touch her and "leave her alone" as the man attempted to play with her chin.

The couple's daughter laughed hard in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@kayncurls

Source: UGC

Cute couple behave freely at home

The woman made a funny move of trying to smack her husband. The man held her hands still, frustrating her move. Their children had fun watching them.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many people who reacted to the family's video said they must be living in much love with the amazing carefreeness of the parents.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

alina said:

"This is how they flirt I’m sure."

Jay said:

"No one is talking about how beautiful this woman is!!

Sue Eva said:

"The best part is how many times she blushed, he can still make her blush, that tells all."

omodano said:

"This is so much love."

Prince Savage537 said:

"This is how a home is supposed to be like..."

cusha4 said:

"So much Carribbean drama Wonder way dis accent from I thought I was hearing an accent."

user386793859475 said:

"Waooo,your dad is blessed to have such a beautiful wife with whom he can have fun all the time."

Parents surprise daughter with snazzy new Mini Cooper, South Africans begging to be adopted

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African woman stood in disbelief as her parents surprised her with a brand new ride. The car isn't entry-level either; it's a sporty-looking Mini Cooper.

Mahle Khumalo shared her speedy surprise on Twitter. The post went viral, with tons of Mzansi tweeps congratulating her and playfully showing their jealousy.

The tweet itself says:

"My parents really surprised me with a car."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng