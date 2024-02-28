Season 18 Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo got a job at a cruise ship to make ends meet

The star previously quit his job as a SAPS Warrant Officer after he won the music competition

Molomo was also selling atchaar and eggs to make a living after he failed to do so with his music career

‘Idols SA’ Winner Thapelo Molomo got himself a job to make ends meet. Image: @thapelomolomo0

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Molomo, Mzansi's Idols SA 2022 winner, found himself making headlines after he was dragged on social media for his side hustle.

Thapelo Molomo works at a cruise ship

Thapelo Molomo won big in the singing competition, including a R1 million cash prize.

Previously, the star was dragged with peeps saying he is broke after being spotted selling atchaar and eggs from his car. The Phanda Phanda hitmaker quickly debunked rumours that he is broke.

Recently, the star shared with ZiMoja, that he got himself a job at a cruise ship to make ends meet after his music career took a wrong turn. Molomo said:

"Opportunities are limited in South Africa and if one sees an open door anywhere, they need to grab it with both hands because it may not come again. For as long they renew my contract, I will be here, but home is where I will be time to time to visit."

A source also told the publication that Thapelo left South Africa last year October after trying other ways to maintain his family:

"He will be returning now in March for a few weeks and he has already been promised a new contract by his employer that is how impressive he has been. He is doing both what he loves and gets to travel too."

Thapelo also added that he is grateful for this opportunity as he gets to travel all over the world doing what he loves to do.

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo wants to leave a legacy for his daughter

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, 13 November 2022. The star said he plans to buy a property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

Source: Briefly News