A man stole the spotlight at an event with his dance moves that made it clear that he was Congolese

The dancing gent used a prop to put on a big show while dancing with others watching his event

The video of the Congolese entertainer taking over the dance floor received thousands of likes from netizens

Amen in a tiktok video took over when he appeared on the dance floor. In the video, he used a bottle to help him execute some epic moves.

The video of the men got over 800,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were blown away by his moves.

Man dances with bottle

In a Tiktok video by @youngchidzy was dancing to Congolese music. He put a bottle of alcohol on his behind and showed that he could balance it while moving his waist.

In the post, he also did the split and balanced a bottle of booze. Watch the clip below:

Netizens amazed by man

The dancer in the video made quite an impact on social media. People commented in stitches over the man from Congo.

"Let me ask again,how do you even find out you can do this."

"Me revealing my Talents after meeting my partner's family for the first time."

"The most congolese thing ever."

"Nah the split is kinda crazy ngl."

"My mouth was open the entire timeeeee I was watching this."

"Yasss we need more male bottle girls!"

"How did you know I was Congolese?"

"People at the funeral 0.5 seconds later after bawling their eyes out."

Social media reacts to hilarious video of guy dancing

Briefly News previously reported that a hysterical video was shared on social media of a funny man twerking weirdly has South Africans both confused and amused.

The Facebook group SA House Music Downloads shared the comical video and gained hundreds of reactions and comments.

Mzansi reacted to the hilarious clip and agreed that the video bewildered them. The comments section of the viral video was abuzz with activity.

