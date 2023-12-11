Congratulations are in order for MacG and his baby mama, Naledi Monamodi after the podcaster allegedly paid off lobola to his lady's family

The couple has been together for many years and with two kids down, Mac G finally officially put a ring on it

Mzansi was divided in opinion on the couple's alleged marriage, where some expressed joy at the news while others weren't as enthusiastic

Mzansi weighed in on MacG's allegedly lobola celebration with his long-term partner and baby mama Naledi Monamodi. Images: macgunleashed

MacG and his long-term partner and mother of his children, Naledi Monamodi have allegedly tied the knot. This follows the couple's engagement back in July 2023 at the Podcast and Chill Road to One Million celebration.

However, not everyone was happy for the couple, with some netizens bringing up Mac's alleged violent and promiscuous past.

MacG allegedly pays lobola for Naledi Monamodi

It's officially wedding season and MacG has allegedly kicked it off on a high. The Podcast and Chiller is said to have officially paid off lobola for his long-term partner and baby mama, Naledi Monamodi.

This comes after the podcaster popped the question in July 2023 at the Podcast and Chill Road to One Million celebration.

According to Twitter (X) user, MDN News, Mac honoured Naledi's family by paying her lobola.

A photo of the couple standing beside one another was posted, where MacG posed in a maroon blazer while the makoti wore a blue headscarf and white blanket covering her shoulders:

Mzansi weighs in on MacG and Naledi's alleged lobola

Netizens were divided in opinion on the couple's alleged lobola celebration, where some brought up MacG's cheating and abusive past:

KG_ZA2023 said:

"This woman is very brave. Congratulations to them."

seshegoboxego advised:

"At some point, women should stop taking cheaters to home affairs. How do you look your family in the eyes and tell them that you want to get married to a cheater?"

Whitey15691521 wrote:

"The fact remains, she is not ready for this."

On the other hand, other netizens congratulated the couple and wished them well:

Ihhashi_Turkei wished them well:

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple, wishing them a happy life together."

tsholom_20 congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations Naledi and MacG."

muswerejosh wrote:

"Congratulations to MacG and his beloved wife."

