Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly never forget to serve couple goals

The Molois were caught on camera with Bontle chatting her hubby's ears off while Priddy affectionately looked at her in awe

Mzansi showed love to the couple and praised their long-standing relationship

Fans couldn't help but gush over Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's sweet video together. Images: bontle.modiselle, priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

One thing about Bontle Moloi (FKA Modiselle) and Priddy Ugly, they will have fans chopping onions gushing at their sweet romance. The couple was captured in a sweet video looking oh-so in love and had netizens in their feelings.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly show off sweet moments

Don't you just love Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly? The couple has been together for about 11 years and are still the best of friends.

A of the couple surfaced on the internet, where they were captured in a sweet, quiet moment with Bontle chatting up her hubby as he looked at her passionately speaking.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip, posted by Bontle on her Instagram page, is covered by a background song by Sneha called So This Is Love:

"Since ‘09"

The high school sweethearts often share videos together, their most recent being their dance to Priddy's song, Ntjaka which had netizens in their feelings.

Mzansi gushes over the Molois

Netizens can't get over Bontle and Priddy Ugly's love and fawned over their sweet relationship although recently, Priddy was mocked online for being a good husband - netizens never know what they want.

Samantha23450 fawned over the couple:

"The way he looks at her, nkosiyam!"

zizotshwete said:

"To a beautiful and healthy forever together."

Lethabo4991 was in awe:

"It is how he looks at her for me."

Aria4991 advised:

"Men take notes: just listen when your girlfriend/wife is talking and never say anything and you will never fight in your relationship. They have been together since 2009 and never had a fight."

kamohelo_muso posted:

"The eyes Chicco, they never lie!"

moyothandekile76 wrote:

"May God forever bless your union."

Priddy Ugly shows love to Zimbabwe

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Priddy Ugly's reactions after discovering that his highest listenership on Spotify came from Zimbabwe.

The streaming platform recently unpacked its users' Wrapped playlists consisting of all the genres, artists, and songs they listened to, and Priddy's streams came mostly from his Zimbabwean fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News