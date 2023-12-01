Priddy Ugly expressed gratitude to his Zimbabwean fans for their significant support on Spotify

Harare also ranked among the top cities streaming the artist's award-winning music

The rapper's collaboration with Zimbabwean artist Takura on the song Nightmares likely contributed to his growing fanbase in Zim

Top South African rapper Priddy Ugly recently headed to his social media pages to give a shout-out to his fans and followers in Zimbabwe. The neighbouring country was among the star's top monthly listeners on Spotify.

Priddy Ugly gave a shoutout to his followers in Zimbabwe for their support.

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly reacts to support from Zim

Priddy Ugly is undoubtedly one of Mzansi's biggest hip-hop industry names. The star's dominance has crossed the country's borders and he is grateful for the love and support.

Latest statistics released by music streaming giant Spotify revealed that neighbouring Zimbabwe is among the top countries that streamed the Rap Relay hitmaker's music. The country's capital city Harare was also among the top cities that streamed the award-winning rapper's music.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Priddy Ugly, real name Ricardo Moloi, expressed gratitude to his Zim fans for their love and support. He wrote:

“BIG S/O To My People in Zim.”

Priddy Ugly is grateful to his fans in Zimbabwe for their support.

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly collaborates with Zimbabwean artist Takura

Priddy Ugly's fanbase in Zimbabwe probably grew following his collaboration with one of the country's biggest rappers Takura. The stars worked on a song titled Nightmares from Takura's latest album King of Hearts.

The star also shared a snippet of the track following its release on his social media pages. He tweeted:

“I never grew up rich, I wouldn’t call it poor….” ❤️ @takuralife ft. Priddy Ugly – Nightmares.”

