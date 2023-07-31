MacG from Podcast and Chill is now engaged to his long-term girlfriend and mother of his two children, Naledi Monamodi

The successful podcaster popped the question in front of thousands of Chillers during the Road to 1 Million Celebration

The couple recently welcomed their second child, and their firstborn son joined them on stage during the proposal

It was a double-celebration for successful podcaster MacG, real name Macgyver Mukwevho.

MacG and Naledi recently welcomed their second child together. Image: @macgunleashed, @naledimonamodi

Source: Instagram

MacG gets down on one knee and proposes to the mother of his children, Naledi

The Podcast and Chill team were celebrating their juncture of reaching 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

MacG had the people closest to him on stage as he celebrated this milestone with their fans, who go by the collective name, Chillers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He gave a little speech about why he appreciates Naledi Monamodi, saying she stuck by him when he had nothing.

MacG also shared that she used to let him crash at her small apartment during his hustling days.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the video clip.

MacG and Naledi are now parents to two children

The newly engaged couple recently welcomed their secondborn child this year.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Naledi shared her pregnancy journey leading up to the birth with her followers, and her clip was captioned, “Thank you, God.”

Their firstborn son, Ziggy, joined them on stage when the gin owner proposed to Naledi.

Netizens joined Chillers in congratulating the couple

Mzansi expressed happiness for the couple, but some pointed out Naledi took too long to say yes. Nonetheless, she was overwhelmed with emotions, which was beautiful to see.

@SpencerNdlovu15 said:

"Congratulations MacG!!"

@djstago said:

"Is NOT make sure. Naledi was consulting her ancestors first. Congratulations MacG."

@veenarsa said:

"This is just beautiful."

Naledi Monamodi defends her now-fiance after trolls came for him for his interview with Jub Jub

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Naledi grew tired of the uproar caused by MacG's interview with Jub Jub.

Naledi applauded Chillers for standing by MacG and said the people who do not like him should not consume his content.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News