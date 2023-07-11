Dineo Ranaka congratulated the Podcast and Chill with MacG team on their latest achievement of reaching one million subscribers

The radio and TV personality subtly shaded Kaya 959 by taking aim at their supporters compared to the podcast's

Ranaka was also announced as the newest member of the podcast team with her own programme

Shots fired! Forget shade, Dineo Ranaka threw the whole tree at Kaya 959.

Dineo has also joined the 'Podcast and Chill with MacG' team with her own podcast 'Dineo On Se*x n Stuff'. Image: @dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka has found a new home at Podcast and Chill with MacG after being fired from Kaya 959.

When her team reached an impressive milestone, she had a few things to say to them, but it would leave a bitter taste on Kaya 959.

How Dineo Ranaka congratulated MacG and Sol Phenduka on their massive achievement

Taking to her Instagram page, Ranaka praised the podcast for being black excellence.

"More viewers than they have listeners. More reach. More diversity. More opportunity! More guts, more glory! Black people are on the rise, and we are here for it all. Well done Macgweegy! Well effen done!"

The podcast has always been lauded for bending the rules and amassing so much success without conforming.

She also took the opportunity to throw shade at her former employer, Kaya 959.

Fans react to Dineo Ranaka's comments

Her followers also applauded the team but could not help but notice how Dineo shaded the radio station.

@iam.sfetso said:

"How amazing that you're going to be the 1st person to broadcast to a million subbies on the podcast network #dineoonsexandstuff."

@mmizzg said:

"To God be the Glory."

@nellyville_ngwenya said:

"Chillers fr life."

@ashseraka said:

"Shots fired ...shots fired."

@thandwa16 said:

"Can't wait for your platform."

Dineo to launch her podcast channel under MacG's network

The reality tv star will be launching her own podcast 'Dineo On Se*x n Stuff, today at 3 PM.

Announcing the great news, she took the time to appreciate her support system and said:

"When we are supported, we soar. Behind closed doors, I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine. Now when I include your support…?? My God, I feel superhuman."

