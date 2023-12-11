Congolese-South African rapper Rouge tied the knot this past weekend

The award-winning rapper married her longtime boyfriend and manager, Ginger Mac

Netizens wished her well and congratulated the award-winning rapper as she is now off the market

Rapper Rouge has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend. Image: @the_mabalekas

Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old award-winning rapper Rouge is officially off the market, and the star said 'I do' this past weekend on Saturday, 9 December 2023.

Rouge weds Ginger Mac

Congolese-South African rapper got engaged in June this year with her longtime and only boyfriend, Ginger Mac, whose real name is MacMillian Mabaleka.

The pair tied the knot this past weekend, and their family and friends came out to celebrate with them. Some celebs were spotted at the matrimonial ceremony of the Mbongo Zaka hitmaker, such as Moozlie, Ms Cosmo and former Jamali member Mariechan Luiters.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to The South African, Ginger Mac is Rouge's first and only boyfriend, and during one of her interviews, she shared the importance of having to work with someone that you have started within the music space at the same time:

"For several years, we've been the closest of friends. Collaborating felt like a smooth and natural progression, and he's genuinely invested in both me and my career. Since the inception of my career, we've navigated this journey side by side. He is the only person I've been in a relationship with; ours is a first-of-its-kind connection."

Ginger Mac posted clips of them at their wedding ceremony on his Instagram stories.

See the screenshots below:

Fans congratulated Rouge and her husband Ginger Mac

Shortly after news about the rapper and her manager tying the knot was shared on social media, many netizens congratulated them on their union. See some of the comments below:

shinney_mdutyana wrote:

"Congratulations mommy."

laurakeyshamusulu said:

"Wedding of the year."

thee_micaela shared:

"Congratulations."

mbali_iam replied:

"Much Love and exceeding Blessings on your new journey."

ladyxonvocals responded:

"Lets go."

redman_matshaba commented:

"My Day one."

mgl.the.specialist mentioned:

"Let's get it."

Khutso Theledi gets engaged

Briefly News previously reported that Khutso Theledi recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend.

She announced the amazing news while on a romantic getaway to Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mozambique.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News