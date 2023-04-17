Khutso Theledi recently announced that her long-time boyfriend went down on one knee and popped the question

The radio personality who is obviously head over heels in love with her man flaunted the diamond ring she got

Celebs including Phuti Khomo, K Naomi, Lady Du and Refilwe Modiselle reacted to the post with congratulatory messages

Khutso Theledi and her man have taken their relationship to the next level. The radio personality recently revealed that her man asked for her hand in marriage and she said yes.

Khutso Theledi announced her engagement with sweet posts. Image: @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

The media personality has been with her man for over five years and if the social media posts are anything to go by, our girl is in love.

Khutso Theledi announces her engagement with stunning posts

According to TimesLIVE, the star posted a glimpse of her romantic getaway to Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mozambique and announced the great news.

Khutso Theledi also flaunted the diamond ring her man proposed with and captioned the post:

"I am his and he is mine . Does the ring make me look engaged, cause I’m honestly still taking it all in."

Khutso Theledi's celeb friends react to star's engagement

Khutso's fans flooded her timeline with sweet reactions. Stars like Phuti Khomo, K Naomi and Lady Du reacted to the news.

@kamomodisakeng said:

"Congratulations love!!!!! ❤️."

@knaomin commented:

"Girl!! Congratulations, this is so beautiful and I hope this new chapter is everything and more!."

@ladydu_sa noted:

"I’m crying friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ omg."

@melzzinbala wrote:

"Omg! Congratulations babe! ❤️❤️."

@refilwemodiselle added:

"My goodness oh murhandziwa congrats ️️️️. This is so beautiful … May God continue to be the glue ♥️."

@phutikhomo commented:

"Oh wow, now I know where the glow came from Congradulations❤️."

Mihlali Ndamase gives more details about relationship with Leeroy Sidambe, aays a friend hooked them up

In more news about celeb relationships, Briefly News also reported that Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe was one of the most talked about celebrity affairs late last year - hence the star changed her Twitter handle to Mihlali "Hot Topic" Ndamase.

When news about their relationship first hit the streets, it was alleged that the beauty influencer had snatched Sidambe from his wife of many years Mary-Jane Sidambe.

Although Mihlali and Leeroy's relationship was marred with controversy from the beginning, they actually met in a sweet way and hit it off from there. According to TimesLIVE, the YouTuber recently shared deets about how she met her lover.

