South African rapper Rouge was born on 13 September, and she recently entered her 30s looking better than ever

Rouge stands out with her unique fashion sense that has made her a memorable part of the South African hip-hop scene

The gorgeous Rouge never disappoints when it comes to stepping out dressed to the nines for any event

Rouge may be most popular for her music, but she is a multi-talented artist who pays much attention to how she dresses. Rapper rouge's outfits always pack a punch and make a strong statement.

Rouge open up on her 30th birthday about her go-to style inspiration and details about how she would spend her special day. Image: Instagram/@rouge_rapper

What better time to look back at the outfits Rouge has given South Africans than on the musician's birthday? Rouge gave Briefly News the details about how should spend her birthday and her love for fashion.

Rouge talks all things fashion and more

Rouge told Briefly News that she is grateful that she has reached 30 and is still able to fulfil her passions. The rapper says she's always working, including on her birthday, but she's looking forward to being surrounded by loved ones. She said:

"I'm always working, but I know my friends and family will shower me with love. I am proud of hitting this milestone and still being able to do what I love."

1. Rouge's performance outfit

Rouge details that her style inspiration is 2000s icon Aliyah. The late pop star's influence on Rouge is most obvious in a snap of her with Nadia Nakai and Boity. Rouge is sporting a pair of 2000s-style track pants, heels and a crop top in the picture.

2. Rouge's Aliyah-inspired hairstyle

In another outfit post Rouge's is hair in a straight middle part which is reminiscent of Aliyah's signature hairstyle during her career. Her top is a more modern version of a typical halter top.

Speaking about her hairstyle choices, Rouge says that she enjoys switching around her hair and loves a pixie cut. She explained that there is one specific colour that is her go-to when she really wants to go the extra mile. She said:

"When I'm here to slay would be my red hair"

3. Rouge in all black

In her latest look, Rouge's hair has red undertones. She looks amazing in a halter that once again references the 2000s era. Rouge shared the picture a day before her birthday, asking fans if they'd like a giveaway on her special day.

4. Rouge on the red carpet

Rouge also rocked a copper brown hairstyle as she showed up on the red carpet in a sparkly pink floor-length gown. The dress plunges at the neckline, and she accessorized with pink gloves to give a Barbie effect

5. Rouge in cosplay

Rouge is not scared to take risks in fashion as she dressed up as a mythical creature with elf ears and wings. Rouge's hair also has hints of red again.

Rouge's fans were excited to wish her a happy birthday and were happy that she offered them a giveaway on her special day.

@sbkdafutureyungtrapkid commented:

"The Queen herself."

@redman_matshaba commented:

"Please do it Queen."

@spacexthato commented:

"I'm here for it."

@kopano_the_real_junior commented:

"Happy birthday in advance."

@deelanraghuber commented:

"My crush, my fave lady rapper in SA."

@thobekilepearlzuma commented:

"Please do happy birthday in advance."

