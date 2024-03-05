Minnie Dlamini has reacted to the death of former Kaizer Chiefs star and colleague Simphiwe Mkhonza, sharing a tribute on social media

Minnie Dlamini is mourning the untimely death of former Kaizer Chiefs star and her former colleague Simphiwe Mkhonza who recently passed away. The star shared a heartwarming tribute on social media.

Minnie Dlamini mourns Simphiwe Mkhonza

The Honeymoon actress Minnie Dlamini has added to the long list of South Africans who have reacted to Simphiwe Mkhonza's death. The star headed to her Instagram page to share throwback pictures of their of time on set.

Minnie also penned a touching tribute that left her fans and followers in their feels. She reminisced about their time at work and thanked him for his immense contribution to the sports world. She wrote:

"Woke up to the devastating news that my brother/former colleague @siphiwemkhonza4 has passed We worked together for 4years at @sabcsport on #Soccerzone your laughter, love and passion for the game will be sorely missed.

"Thank you for your contribution to the game we love as a player and in our hearts and one of the country’s most loved analysts ❤️ Rest in Power mnganam "

Minnie Dlamini's post leaves fans emotional

Social media users reacted to Minnie's heartfelt post. Many shared the same sentiments with the star about how the football world has lost a legend.

@msa_shoes said:

"What a loss for the Football Fraternity and the country, worse for his family. We are all travellers in this World "

@emmahpakkie commented:

" liked him so much RIP to him"

@ntobeko_kim added:

"So sorry and sad to hear that. I used to watch soccer zone and he was so good at what he did. may he rest easy"

@bhekanithabede noted:

"Sad news madoda heavens are rejoicing with this legend."

Umhlobo Wenene loses third employee in 1 month

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa's most popular radio stations in South Africa Umhlobo Wenene is mourning the death of a third employee in one month. This follows the untimely death of Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi.

A dark cloud is hanging over Umhlobo Wenene following the death of another presenter this month.

