The former Golden Arrows FC and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has passed away

The football analyst died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 5 March 2024, after suffering a kidney infection for a long time

Many tributes poured in for the legendary Mkhonza, who was popularly known as "Dr Mnandi"

Football Analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza died at the age of 44. Image: @siphiwemkhonza4

South Africa is mourning the death of former soccer player and football analyst Siphiwe "Dr Mnandi" Mkhonza. The legend died in the early hours of Tuesday Morning, 5 March 2024.

Siphiwe "Dr Mnandi" Mkhonza dies at 44

The tragic news was announced X, formerly known as Twitter, by the soccer news page @UnplayableZA earlier on. The legendary former footballer was well known in the sports industry as the ex-defender of Lamontville Golden Arrows FC and Naturena Kaizer Chiefs.

The news page posted the news about Mkhonza's death and wrote:

"Football analyst and ex footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza has passed away. Condolences to the Mkhonza family and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

In a statement shared with Briefly News by the family of Mkhona, it states:

"The family of the former Golden Arrows fc and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning at home. Mkhonza affectionly known as "Dr Mnandi" from his current employer SABC, has been suffering from kidney infection for a long time.

"He was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke a month ago and was released after showing signs of recovery. Mkhonza has been taken care off by his Girlfriend and the mother of his 3 children Ms Nondumiso Masengemi at their home in Roodepoort. The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to and friends for their support during his illness.

"Mkhonza is survived by his, children, his father Joseph Skheshe kheshe Mkhonza, his Mom Phindile Mkhonza and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements."

SA people extend condolences

Many tributes poured in for Dr Mndandi on X. See some of the comments below:

@__T_touch wrote:

"RIP to the Great. Bro was one of the most honest analyst we have.Was a great defender as well during his playing days..Rest easy Dr Mandi."

@Rayslight11 said:

"Rest on Legend! You made your impact! Condolences to the Mkhonza family."

@makwande_m commented:

"Eish, we lost a good champ here. Dokotela."

@zizikodwa commented:

"A towering defender in his time, Siphiwe Mkhonza was a leader on and off the field. He also had great perspectives on the game as an analyst. I am deeply saddened by Mkhonza’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Mkhonza family and the South African football fraternity."

@SimplyCarol8 mentioned:

"The football fraternity is reeling from the news of the passing of football legend Siphiwe Mkhonza. Thinking of family and friends during this difficult time."

@makwande_m responded:

"Siphiwe Mkhonza made kasi football lingo an interesting thing in the professional football analysis. RIP ngwenya."

